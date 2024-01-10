Prohibited Fire Season For Marlborough South

The Marlborough South zone will be moving to a prohibited fire season from 8am on Wednesday, 10 January, until further notice.

A prohibited fire season means a total ban on outdoor fires and all previously granted fire permits are suspended.

The Marlborough South zone encompasses all land in the Marlborough District to the south of the Wairau River, including the flat land from the Eastern side of State Highway 1 from Tuamarina to Rarangi. It also includes Department of Conservation land, but excludes Defence land at the Royal New Zealand Air Force Base Woodbourne.

The zone incorporates the following fire permit zones:

- Central Marlborough Rural

- Central Marlborough Urban

- Wither Hills

- Lower Wairau

- Marlborough West

If anyone is unsure if their property sits in the south zone, they can visit www.checkitsalright.nz and enter their address to check.

Declaring the prohibited season, Fire and Emergency’s Marlborough Group Manager Chris Hayles says "with the hot and dry weather we have been experiencing we have very high fire danger. Fires will start and spread very easily and could be extremely difficult to contain".

Chris Hayles is asking the public to check any old fires to ensure they are fully extinguished.

"Rake the area out and apply water," he says.

"There is a lot more dry material around than last year. Avoid any activity that is heat producing in dry areas, for example welding, grinding, or parking vehicles in long dry grass."

A reminder if you see any signs of smoke to call 111.

If you are unsure if it is safe to undertake spark-generating activity, or to light up your barbecue, go to www.checkitsalright.nz to check the local fire danger and fire season status.

