Same night, same street – same alleged offender caught

Police have arrested a brazen thief allegedly responsible for five burglaries on the same night along the same Takanini road.

Counties Manukau South Area Commander, Inspector Joe Hunter, says a number of properties on Princess Street were targeted on 8 January, with multiple items taken.

“We received five reports from victims all along the same stretch of road,” Inspector Hunter says.

“Our staff were very quick to identify the offender via CCTV footage, which was provided by the victims.”

Inspector Hunter says the offender was allegedly responsible for entering a number of properties along a shared driveway and took items including jewellery and tools.

“This result should reassure the community that we have absolutely no tolerance for this type of offending.

“Our message to those who choose to continue to engage in this offending is: You will be held to account.”

Inspector Hunter says the incidents are a reminder to homeowners to be vigilant around locking windows and doors and that CCTV can be beneficial in providing additional home security.

“If you see suspicious behaviour and it is happening now please contact Police on 111 or if it is after the fact, contact Police on 105 or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105.”

A 30-year-old man was remanded in custody and will reappear in Manukau District Court on 22 January facing burglary and unlawful interference charges.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

