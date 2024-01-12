Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Critical Hutt Valley Stopbank Work Starting This Summer

Friday, 12 January 2024, 4:44 pm
Press Release: Hutt City Council

Critical flood protection work, part of Te Wai Takamori o Te Awa Kairangi - Delivering RiverLink (Te Awa Kairangi) project, will get underway this summer.

A contract for raising the existing stopbank between Melling Bridge and north of Mills St has been signed with AECOM and Fletcher Construction.

Greater Wellington Chair Daran Ponter is delighted that work to provide significant flood resilience is getting underway.

"This section of the river has the highest risk of flooding along the entire river corridor, so we’re thrilled to get this part of the project underway. There have been some sleepless nights worrying about the risk around this section of the river.

"Recent flooding events across New Zealand show it is vital we invest in flood protection infrastructure to help prevent devastating consequences for communities. It is a great relief to have this starting." Mr Ponter says.

The team will work closely with residents and businesses near the stopbank site to ensure disruption is minimised while construction is underway.

Lower Hutt Mayor Campbell Barry supports the work being a priority.

"It will ensure residents and businesses in our community are protected from the impacts of flooding. It provides them with certainty and peace of mind."

Waka Kotahi Director Regional Relationships, Emma Speight says the contract also includes enabling works required around Melling to allow the building of the new Melling interchange with State Highway 2.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

"The contract lets us start this enabling work early and will help the main construction at Melling be delivered more seamlessly."

Te Awa Kairangi Acting Programme Director Matt Trlin says Te Awa Kairangi partners are pleased to see construction begin.

"It’s an important first step towards the wider programme of work. The construction team is expected to be on site for set up from February 2024, and the stopbank design will be finalised in late March.

"With regard to progressing the wider programme of work, the proposal submitted by Te Awa Kairangi Alliance is not currently affordable. This is not unusual for this stage of such a large and complex project.

"As a result, the partners have agreed to extend the timeline for the Interim Project Alliance Agreement (IPAA) to be finalised, with an update to be provided in late March. This will enable the partners and the Alliance to rigorously consider every aspect of design and scope, to agree an affordable project that represents good value for money.

"Recognising this will involve commercial negotiations between the parties, we will not be commenting further until that time," Matt says.

More Information:

  • Te Awa Kairangi ki Tai - Lower Hutt is the most densely populated flood plain in New Zealand. It has a history of flooding that led to the construction of the existing stopbanks. Climate change means flooding is likely to be even more challenging in the future.
  • The new stopbank will be largely in the same location of the existing stopbank but will be approximately 1.5 metres higher, allowing more water to pass safely during floods. It will also provide flood protection during the subsequent construction of new bridges as part of the wider Te Awa Kairangi project.
  • It also includes some enabling works required around Melling to allow the building of the new Melling interchange with State Highway 2. This will streamline the work around Melling interchange as part of the Te Awa Kairangi project.
  • Once underway the construction of the stopbank is expected to take 6 months to complete.
  • The existing stopbank between existing Melling Bridge and Mills Street currently has the lowest level of flood protection in the area, with only 1 in 65 year flood event protection.
  • When all of the works under Te Awa Kairangi programme are completed, the Hutt Valley will be protected from a 2,800m 3/s flood (approximately 1 in 440 year flood event including for future climate change).
  • As well as recognising the significance of Te Awa Kairangi / Hutt River to iwi Taranaki Whānui ki Te Upoko o Te Ika and Ngāti Toa Rangatira, the historical settlement of Maraenuku Pā is in the vicinity of the Connelly Street Substation.
  • The status of the broader programme for Te Wai Takamori O Te Awa Kairangi remains in an Interim Project Alliance Agreement (IPAA) phase.
  • The IPAA phase involves a detailed review of every element of the consented design, and improving the design where feasible, to allow the partners and Alliance to agree the scope and confirm a price to deliver the project.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Hutt City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS




Gordon Campbell: On Biden V Trump, And The Taiwan Election


If the allegations against Golriz Ghahraman are found to have substance – or even if they merely result in an official Police investigation – then resignation looks the only option. The Greens brand is based on its claims to hold itself to a higher set of values, a fact now being reflected in some of the gleeful schadenfreude evident on social media about the incident. The perception of wrong-doing is already doing harm to the Greens, regardless of whether the shoplifting allegation is proven to have substance....
More


 
 

Government: NZ Support For Strikes Against Houthis
Foreign Minister Winston Peters and Defence Minister Judith Collins KC today expressed New Zealand support for strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen threatening commercial shipping in the Red Sea... More


ACT: Climate Bill Will Save Jobs And Meet Obligations
“A Member’s Bill in my name provides a much fairer way for New Zealand to meet our climate obligations, and will keep thousands of highly paid jobs in our communities,” says ACT’s Climate Change spokesman Simon Court... More


Gordon Campbell: On How The State Aims To Dictate What The Unemployed Are Allowed To Buy
At first glance, ACT deputy leader Brooke Van Velden might seem an odd choice to oversee workplace relations... More


Government: Renews RBNZ Focus On Inflation

With Parliament having passed the RBNZ (Economic Objective) Amendment Bill, the Government has met its commitment to return the Reserve Bank to a single focus on inflation... More

Government: Additional Ferry Funding Declined

The coalition Government has shelved KiwiRail's request to contribute significant additional funding to address cost escalations in the project to replace the InterIslander ferry fleet... More


Climate Change Commission: Policies Must Achieve Climate Goals

The Minister of Climate Change today released the Commission’s final advice to inform the Government’s plan to meet Aotearoa’s greenhouse gas reduction goal for 2026-2030... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 