Fares To Increase Following Annual Review

Monday, 15 January 2024, 10:31 am
Press Release: Auckland Transport

Public transport fares in Auckland will rise from 4 February 2024 to help meet significant and sustained operating cost increases.

Each year Auckland Transport (AT) reviews its fares against changes in operating costs and available budget, taking into account the cost of living and the investment needed to maintain and improve public transport services. Fares are then typically updated in February.

“This year we are having to increase fares to keep up with the rising cost of running and maintaining Auckland’s public transport network,” says AT Director Public Transport & Active Modes, Stacey van der Putten.

“In recent years we have been mindful of the impacts COVID-19 and extreme weather has had on our customers. We deferred last year’s fare increase until April and in 2022 there was no increase at all.

“But operating costs have spiked dramatically over this period, driven by high inflation and staff shortages. Adjusting fares to raise revenue is unfortunately one of the steps AT needs to take to cover these higher costs.”

A weighted average increase of 6.2% will be implemented across AT’s fare structure. For standard adult fares, this works out to be an increase of between $0.06 and $0.40 per journey on buses, trains and ferries.

“We are committed to keeping public transport an affordable option for all Aucklanders, so the increase for longer journeys is only 1% - 4%,” says Ms van der Putten.

“Shorter journeys on Auckland’s public transport will still remain some of the most affordable in the world when compared with many other international cities.”

Despite the changes to fares, patronage growth is forecast to continue and this will generate more revenue to help AT meet its operating costs. This growth will be accelerated by the introduction of contactless payments for fares via debit/credit card, Apple Pay and Google Pay later this year, which will make public transport more accessible for those without a HOP card.

Aucklanders can also look forward to simpler fares and more affordable public transport for frequent users following an independent review of AT’s fare structure. The review will explore initiatives such as a weekly fare cap and its findings are expected in the coming months.

