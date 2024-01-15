Welcoming Communities Fund Is Open

Hamilton City Council will fund events, activities or projects that help foster a welcoming community in Hamilton Kirikiriroa. Applications are open until 30 June 2024.

Council wants to support and enable inclusive community events and activities that help make newcomers feel connected as they begin their new life in the city.

Applicants who want to put on inclusive events can receive funding up to $5000 to welcome people into their local community.

Jovi Abellanosa, Council’s Ethnic Development Advisor, said the fund is a great way for community groups to connect with the community.

“It’s important to make new people in our community feel included and welcomed, so the goal of the fund is to have organisations run projects and host exciting activities and events.

“We’ve had many events recently that were supported by the fund, including the Korean Food Festival hosted by the Livebetter K-Centre and the Waikato Diwali Mela hosted by the Waikato Indian Cultural Society and supported by other Indian organisations.”

During the first year of the fund in 2022/2023, 22 groups were funded. Currently, 12 groups have been funded in the 2023/2024 period.

Event grants can be up to $5000 and application decisions are made monthly. The annual funding round closes on 30 June 2024 so groups are encouraged to get their applications in early. For more information, please contact Gary.Ho@hcc.govt.nz.

You can read more about the fund here.

Volunteer to support welcoming communities

Hamilton City Council is also seeking new members for our voluntary advisory group that helps shape a more welcoming city. We’re looking for two people interested in joining the Welcoming Communities Advisory Group.

The group will help allocate funds from the Welcoming Communities Fund and support initiatives that help newcomers, such as recent migrants, former refugees, international students, and anyone new to the city feel more supported and included.

Members of the group are appointed for two years and will help champion the Welcoming Communities programme, develop collaborative plans, provide guidance, and seek input from respective communities.

If you are interested in finding out more about the advisory group and the role, you can read the Terms of Reference here. You can email an expression of interest to Philippa Clear at Philippa.Clear@hcc.govt.nz by Monday 26 February 2024.

