Thirteen New Shelters To Improve The User Experience

Nelson City Council has confirmed the location of 13 new bus shelters.

The locations were chosen because of the high number of users in areas including Nelson Hospital, Main Road Stoke and Nayland Road.

The addition of 13 shelters brings the total number of shelters across the Nelson region to 47. The new bus shelters will be similar to some pre-existing shelters - a metal structure with glass panels and a bench. Each shelter will also have space for a wheelchair next to the seat.

Nelson Mayor Nick Smith says it’s a great next step for the popular new bus service.

“Nelsonians have embraced the eBus and we continue to see growth in patronage. These 13 new bus shelters are another step in improving the service by providing seating and cover from rain and wind. The glass panels ensure drivers can see when people need to be picked up and are better for public safety. We are committed to continuing to improve and refine the new eBus service.”

Council applied to the New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) for the funding as part of the Transport Choices package. Council was awarded $495,000 to install bus shelters. Funding from Transport Choices also funded e-Readers at some of the interchange stations around the region.

Contractors will begin installing the new shelters on 22 January 2024. When contractors install a shelter, the bus stop will be temporarily relocated for a few days. The temporary stop will be as close to the permanent stop as safety permits.

Locations:

- Atawhai Drive near St Peters Church

- Nelson Hospital Interchange Northbound

- Waimea Road at Hales Corner

- Waimea Road near Quarantine Road

- Princes Drive near roundabout

- Muritai Street near Green Street

- Parkers Road opposite Amber Court Motor Lodge

- Main Road Stoke at Maitland Ave

- Main Road Stoke at Marsden Road

- Main Road Stoke at Kensington Court

- Main Road Stoke at Stoke Dental

- Nayland Road at Broadgreen House

- Songer Street at Railway Reserve



