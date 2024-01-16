Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Mount Festival Of Multisport: Travel Delays Expected As Thousands Compete

Tuesday, 16 January 2024, 9:54 am
Press Release: New Zealand Transport Agency

Athletes from all over the country and beyond will compete in the iconic Mount Festival of Multisport this Saturday, 20 January 2024.
Residents are advised to plan ahead to avoid travel delays in Pāpāmoa and Mount Maunganui.

Several road closures will be in place and the Pilot Bay Boat Ramp will be closed for most of the day:

  • Salisbury Avenue (up to Victoria Road), Salisbury Wharf Carpark and The Mall (from Prince Avenue to Salisbury Avenue) closed from 6am Friday, 19 January – 9pm, Saturday, 20 January.
  • The Mall (up to Prince Avenue), Adams Avenue, Marine Parade (up to Oceanbeach Road) and Pilot Bay Boat Ramp closed from 4.30am – 5pm, Saturday, 20 January.
  • Oceanbeach Road, Yale Street, Maranui Street, Pāpāmoa Beach Road (up to Parton Road) will be closed from 4.30am to 1pm on Saturday, 20 January.
  • A lane closure on Parton Road (from Papamoa Beach Road to Tara Road) closed from 5.30am to 1pm on Saturday 20 January.
  • The Tauranga Eastern Link Toll Road (TEL) eastbound lanes between Domain Road and Paengaroa will be closed for the cycle leg of the event from 5.30am to 1pm. The alternative route for people driving eastbound during this time will be via Te Puke Highway. Westbound lanes will remain open under usual operation.

Residents and businesses can still access their properties during the event but are asked to consider using alternative routes if possible.

Significant congestion and delays of up to 30 minutes on Saturday morning are likely, particularly in Pāpāmoa around Parton and Tara Roads as cyclists link up with the Tauranga Eastern Link leg of the event between 7.45am and 11.45am.

The best place to watch the event is along Marine Parade and Oceanbeach Road, Mount Maunganui.

For safety reasons, the State Highway 2/TEL and Paengaroa roundabout will be closed to spectators and traffic management will be in place.

Signage with detour routes will be in place in the days leading up to the event.

For up-to-date information on traffic, detours and delays visit the Waka Kotahi journey planner at journeys.nzta.govt.nz.

