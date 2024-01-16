Go Bus Lifting Wages For Bus Drivers

Hawke’s Bay Regional Council and Go Bus are pleased to announce funding has been secured to provide GoBay bus drivers with a wage increase from $25 to $28 per hour.

Bus drivers are a critical part of the region's public transport operations and this wage uplift recognises the ongoing contribution the drivers make to keep Hawke's Bay connected and people moving.

Go Bus is confident this additional funding and wage increase will enable them to secure additional drivers which will create the opportunity to reinstate services previously not operated due to driver shortages.

Keep a lookout for the new timetable of the reinstated services that should be out before the end of January.



