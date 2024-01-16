Go Bus Lifting Wages For Bus Drivers

Hawke’s Bay Regional Council and Go Bus are pleased to
announce funding has been secured to provide GoBay bus
drivers with a wage increase from $25 to $28 per
hour.
Bus drivers are a critical part of the region's
public transport operations and this wage uplift recognises
the ongoing contribution the drivers make to keep Hawke's
Bay connected and people moving.
Go Bus is confident
this additional funding and wage increase will enable them
to secure additional drivers which will create the
opportunity to reinstate services previously not operated
due to driver shortages.
Keep a lookout for the new
timetable of the reinstated services that should be out
before the end of January.
