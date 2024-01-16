Update: Arrest And Charges, Māhia Assault

Detective Senior Sergeant Mark Moorhouse:

One person has been arrested and charged in relation to a serious assault in Māhia during a violent disorder incident in the early hours of 1 January.

Investigation into the incident led to Wairoa Police, supported by Eastern District Armed Offenders Squad, executing a search warrant at a property on Apatu Street in Wairoa this morning.

A 29-year-old patched member of Mongrel Mob Barbarians MC was arrested and is due to appear in Gisborne District Court tomorrow. He faces several charges relating to the assault along with a charge relating to methamphetamine located on the premises and seized by Police. A 25-year-old woman who was at the property is jointly charged with possession of methamphetamine for supply.

Police wish to thank members of the public who provided information that assisted with the investigation and led to today’s arrest. We hope this sends a clear message that the violent behaviour of a small group of individuals has no place in our community and Police will work to locate offenders and bring them before the courts.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

