Arrest made following Rotorua incident

Wednesday, 17 January 2024, 11:49 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Rotorua Police have arrested and charged a 21-year-old man in relation to an incident in November last year where a child was struck in the face by gel gun pellets.


On 1 November 2023, a woman reported that her 11-year-old son had been injured after being hit by pellets fired by a man in a passing car on Pererika Street.


The woman and her son had been taking part in a rubbish pick-up organised by the Scouts.


“Fortunately the injuries suffered by the young boy were not serious, but it was a distressing incident for him and his mum, and for the other children who were nearby at the time,” says Detective Sergeant Richard Lang.The man has also been charged in relation to similar offending against two other people on 31 October.


“I’m pleased for all concerned that we have been able to hold someone to account for this senseless behaviour,” says Detective Sergeant Lang. The 21-year-old man is facing three charges of discharging a firearm in or near a place/dwelling, and one charge of behaving threateningly. He is scheduled to appear in Rotorua District Court on 24 January.

