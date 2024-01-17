A Taste Of Life On A Farm At Battle Hill

The popular whānau day at the farm is returning this Wellington Anniversary Weekend, with Greater Wellington’s Battle Hill Farm Day from 10am Sunday 21 January.

Make the most of the long weekend and enjoy Greater Wellington’s biggest summer event, with local food trucks, face painting, and fun educational activities, from sheep shearing and wool spinning to feeding the freshwater tuna (eels).

Located at the base of Battle Hill, Wellington Riding for the Disabled invites families to pet their gentle horses and enjoy a classic kiwi sausage sizzle, while NZ Fun Adventures will host guided walks and share tips and tricks for a successful camping trip.

The scenic Battle Hill Farm Forest Park offers visitors a glimpse of life on a sustainable working farm, with rolling hills and native bush providing the perfect backdrop for a day of exploration.

Greater Wellington council chair Daran Ponter will be attending the event and available for comment.

The event is free and there will be plenty of parking. Tickets are not required. As Battle Hill is a working farm, visitors are reminded to leave their dogs at home.

Greater Wellington encourages eventgoers to keep updated with important information about the event, including postponements and cancellations, by clicking ‘interested’ on the Facebook event page.

