Speedy Reports Meant Speedy Response To Sports Store Burglary

Police were hot on the heels of a group of offenders following a burglary at an Whangārei retailer overnight.

One arrest has been made, and investigations continue to locate others involved in the incident at the sports store on Okara Drive.

Reports of a burglary in progress were made at around 11pm, with calls answered by Police Communicators based at the Emergency Communications Centre.

Section Manager, Michelle Rackham, says calls were made as the offending was taking place.

“Police acknowledge the quick actions of witnesses who called 111 right away and gave good information that allowed us to get units to the scene relatively quickly,” she says.

Whangārei Area Prevention Manager, Senior Sergeant Dave Wilkinson, says a stolen vehicle was used to enter the store during the incident.

“Once inside, the group has taken a large amount of product and fled in the vehicle.”

Thanks to those calls from witnesses, Police arrived on scene only seconds behind the offenders.

“Our staff soon sighted the vehicle in question, and spikes were successfully deployed in the nearby area,” Senior Sergeant Wilkinson says.

“The vehicle was pursued before it was abandoned in the Otangarei area.”

A 14-year-old male was located inside the vehicle and was arrested at the scene.

“A Police dog was also deployed into the area and tracked the offenders to the nearby area,” Senior Sergeant Wilkinson says.

“At this stage the remainder of the group is still outstanding, however an investigation is now underway to identify them.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Senior Sergeant Wilkinson says Police have located some of the property taken, which was located inside the vehicle.

“I ask anyone with information on those involved to contact us and assist our investigation.”

Contact Police on 105 or go online to https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 using ‘Update My Report’.

Please reference the file number 240117/1460.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

