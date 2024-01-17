Road Closure – SH60, Mapua

State Highway 60 is closed near the intersection with Mapua Drive while emergency services attend a crash involving a car and a motorcycle, reported shortly after 2.30pm.

Initial indications are that there have been injuries.

The road is likely to be closed for some time. Diversions will be put in place, motorists are advised to avoid the area and expect delays.

