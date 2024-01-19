Let’s Move Together Returning To Horowhenua – Friday 19 January 2024

After a three year hiatus, the fun and popular Let’s Move Together whānau triathlon is returning to Horowhenua.

Young people and their whānau have three opportunities to embrace physical activity and have a great time through Let’s Move Together, with three triathlons being held on three consecutive days across the district.

Mayor Bernie Wanden says, “Let’s Get Moving encourages tamariki to be healthy and active, get outdoors and make new friends. You don’t have to be an athlete to participate in Let’s Move Together. It’s all about having fun and giving it a go.”

The Shannon Let’s Move Together triathlon, at Shannon School, will be held on Friday 23 February 2024 between 4.30pm and 7pm, an enjoyable way to finish the school week. There will be a limited number of bikes available for tamariki who do not own a bike to borrow on the day.

The Levin event, at Levin Aquatic Centre and Levin Domain, will take place between 9am and 2pm on Saturday 24 February 2024.

Foxton will host day three of Let’s Move Together at Foxton Pools and Easton Park on Sunday 25 February 2024 between 9am and 2pm.

Entry is $2 per child for the Shannon event, and $5 per child for the Levin and Foxton triathlons. Caregivers and older siblings can participate alongside them for free.

“Although official entry is open to children, caregivers are encouraged to get involved too. They can run, swim and cycle alongside their young ones to cheer them on throughout the races to support them and build their confidence,” Mayor Bernie continues.

There are different categories for different age groups. The course for children aged 3 to 5 includes a 200m run, 400m cycle and 50m swim. The second category, for ages 6 to 7, includes a 400m run, 1km cycle and 50m swim. Ages 8 to 10 have an 800m run, 1.5km cycle and 100m swim. The course for young people aged 11 and up includes at 1.2km run, 2km cycle and 200m swim.

Every child who participates in Let’s Move Together will receive a certificate, goodie bag and sense of pride. There will be kai and spot prizes donated from generous people and organisations throughout Horowhenua, as well as games and activities to enjoy at each event.

Mayor Bernie Wanden says, “I’d like to thank the local sports clubs, organisations, businesses and individuals who have supported this event by providing kai, items for goodie bags and their time to support Let’s Get Moving. Getting behind this event supports the wellbeing of our children and young people and a healthy Horowhenua.”

To register online for Let’s Get Moving, visit aquatics.horowhenua.govt.nz or you can register on the day.

For further information, please contact Aquatics Horowhenua on (06) 368 0070, drop by Foxton Pools or Levin Aquatic Centre, or visit the Events & Activities page of the Aquatics Horowhenua website aquatics.horowhenua.govt.nz

