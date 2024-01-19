Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Let’s Move Together Returning To Horowhenua – Friday 19 January 2024

Friday, 19 January 2024, 2:43 pm
Press Release: Horowhenua District Council

After a three year hiatus, the fun and popular Let’s Move Together whānau triathlon is returning to Horowhenua.

Young people and their whānau have three opportunities to embrace physical activity and have a great time through Let’s Move Together, with three triathlons being held on three consecutive days across the district.

Mayor Bernie Wanden says, “Let’s Get Moving encourages tamariki to be healthy and active, get outdoors and make new friends. You don’t have to be an athlete to participate in Let’s Move Together. It’s all about having fun and giving it a go.”

The Shannon Let’s Move Together triathlon, at Shannon School, will be held on Friday 23 February 2024 between 4.30pm and 7pm, an enjoyable way to finish the school week. There will be a limited number of bikes available for tamariki who do not own a bike to borrow on the day.

The Levin event, at Levin Aquatic Centre and Levin Domain, will take place between 9am and 2pm on Saturday 24 February 2024.

Foxton will host day three of Let’s Move Together at Foxton Pools and Easton Park on Sunday 25 February 2024 between 9am and 2pm.

Entry is $2 per child for the Shannon event, and $5 per child for the Levin and Foxton triathlons. Caregivers and older siblings can participate alongside them for free.

“Although official entry is open to children, caregivers are encouraged to get involved too. They can run, swim and cycle alongside their young ones to cheer them on throughout the races to support them and build their confidence,” Mayor Bernie continues.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

There are different categories for different age groups. The course for children aged 3 to 5 includes a 200m run, 400m cycle and 50m swim. The second category, for ages 6 to 7, includes a 400m run, 1km cycle and 50m swim. Ages 8 to 10 have an 800m run, 1.5km cycle and 100m swim. The course for young people aged 11 and up includes at 1.2km run, 2km cycle and 200m swim.

Every child who participates in Let’s Move Together will receive a certificate, goodie bag and sense of pride. There will be kai and spot prizes donated from generous people and organisations throughout Horowhenua, as well as games and activities to enjoy at each event.

Mayor Bernie Wanden says, “I’d like to thank the local sports clubs, organisations, businesses and individuals who have supported this event by providing kai, items for goodie bags and their time to support Let’s Get Moving. Getting behind this event supports the wellbeing of our children and young people and a healthy Horowhenua.”

To register online for Let’s Get Moving, visit aquatics.horowhenua.govt.nz or you can register on the day.

For further information, please contact Aquatics Horowhenua on (06) 368 0070, drop by Foxton Pools or Levin Aquatic Centre, or visit the Events & Activities page of the Aquatics Horowhenua website aquatics.horowhenua.govt.nz

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Horowhenua District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Charter Schools, And The Ghahraman Blame Machine


According to Act Party leader David Seymour, if we gave 16 year olds the vote and allowed teachers to teach civics classes in high school, the result would be… Well, let Seymour himself paint the picture:
The final recommendations of the independent Electoral Review released today would set New Zealand on course for a permanent left-wing government. Goodness gracious me. So… If the truth was allowed to set you free, you would vote for the left for ever, and for always...
More

 
 

Government: Benefit Numbers Show Scale Of Repair Job Ahead
Benefit numbers released today paint a grim picture of the previous government’s economic mismanagement, Social Development and Employment Minister, Louise Upston says... More



Government: Cancels Auckland Light Rail
The coalition Government continues to deliver on its 100-day plan with the decision to cancel the Auckland Light Rail project.
“Auckland Light Rail would have cost taxpayers $15 billion, with advice showing the cost could increase to $29.2 billion,” Transport Minister Simeon Brown says... More

Government: NZ Support For Strikes Against Houthis
Foreign Minister Winston Peters and Defence Minister Judith Collins KC today expressed New Zealand support for strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen threatening commercial shipping in the Red Sea... More



Police: 100,000th firearm entered into the new Firearms Registry
Licenced firearms owners across the country have responded well to the Registry, with it taking just seven months to get to the 100,000th firearm recorded into the system... More

Government: Renews RBNZ Focus On Inflation

With Parliament having passed the RBNZ (Economic Objective) Amendment Bill, the Government has met its commitment to return the Reserve Bank to a single focus on inflation... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 