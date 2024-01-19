West Coast Weather - SH6 Closed From Ross To Makarora

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) is advising that SH6 from Ross to Makarora is now CLOSED.

The highway has been closed at the request of Westland Civil Defence due to the current State of Emergency, with heavy rain and strong winds affecting the area.

The road will remain closed overnight, with a further update to be provided at 9am on Saturday 20 January. Overnight conditions are expected to worsen, and in the darkness fallen trees, slips, and even floodwater may not be readily visible, posing a danger to drivers.

Severe weather conditions are affecting much of the region, and drivers are urged to limit all travel in the area to essential journeys only.

Please check the NZTA on-line Journey Planner at www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz for the latest up to date road conditions, including any delays or road closures.

The latest information on weather warnings and watches can be found at https://www.metservice.com/warnings/home.

