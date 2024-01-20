Canterbury Fires Update #5

Firefighters continue to work to extinguish two large vegetation fires in North Canterbury today.

Loburn

Overnight approximately 17 firefighters at Loburn monitored and dampened down hotspots in the ten- hectare area along Loburn Whiterock Road where a number of grass and vegetation fires broke out yesterday afternoon.

This morning the roads around the Loburn fires remain closed while around 30 fresh firefighters and six staff, supported by heavy machinery, work to fully extinguish the fires in the area. They will be supported by aircraft if needed. Windier conditions are expected later today.

A number of homes and properties were destroyed or damaged by the fire and Fire and Emergency will carry out a detailed assessment of damage to properties this morning.

Fire and Emergency and Council Welfare staff at the Baptist Church are arranging a meeting for Loburn fire evacuees and other affected residents at the Council Chambers (215 High St, Rangiora) at 11am this morning.

Amberley

The fire at Amberley is contained and controlled. Overnight around 17 firefighters worked to monitor and dampen down hotspots.

Today 6 crews supported by heavy machinery are continuing the work on hotspots and flareups. One helicopter is on standby.

It is expected it will take several days to fully extinguish the fire at Amberley.

Residents who were evacuated from the area near the fire ground have been allowed back home.

Cordons remain in place and people are asked to stay well away from the area to let our crews focus on their work.

Extreme care continues to be needed this weekend

Canterbury residents are reminded to take extreme care with all activities that could cause a spark that will set vegetation on fire, with winds forecast to get stronger and hotter temperatures today. All fire permits have been suspended until 8am on Monday.

Fire and Emergency’s Regional Coordination Centre in Christchurch has been activated to support the multiple incidents, including on the West Coast where brigades are ready to assist with flooding.

This will be another update later this morning.

