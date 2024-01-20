Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
West Coast Weather - SH6 Re-opens From Ross To Makarora

Saturday, 20 January 2024, 1:48 pm
Press Release: NZ Transport Agency

Following network inspections this morning, and with the support of Westland Civil Defence, SH6 from Ross to Makarora re-opened shortly after 9am today (Saturday 20 January), NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) advises.

The highway was closed overnight at the request of Westland Civil Defence due to the heavy rain and strong winds affecting the area yesterday and overnight.

Some traffic management measures remain in place on the road, and motorists are urged to drive to the conditions.

Please check the NZTA on-line Journey Planner at www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz for the latest up to date road conditions.

The latest information on weather warnings and watches can be found at https://www.metservice.com/warnings/home.

