West Coast Weather - SH6 Re-opens From Ross To Makarora

Following network inspections this morning, and with the
support of Westland Civil Defence, SH6 from Ross to Makarora
re-opened shortly after 9am today (Saturday 20 January), NZ
Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) advises.
The
highway was closed overnight at the request of Westland
Civil Defence due to the heavy rain and strong winds
affecting the area yesterday and overnight.
Some
traffic management measures remain in place on the road, and
motorists are urged to drive to the conditions.
If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!
According to Act Party leader David Seymour, if we gave 16 year olds the vote and allowed teachers to teach civics classes in high school, the result would be… Well, let Seymour himself paint the picture: The final recommendations of the independent Electoral Review released today would set New Zealand on course for a permanent left-wing government. Goodness gracious me. So… If the truth was allowed to set you free, you would vote for the left for ever, and for always... More
Government: Cancels Auckland Light Rail The coalition Government continues to deliver on its 100-day plan with the decision to cancel the Auckland Light Rail project. “Auckland Light Rail would have cost taxpayers $15 billion, with advice showing the cost could increase to $29.2 billion,” Transport Minister Simeon Brown says... More