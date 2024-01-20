Canterbury Fire At Swannanoa Update

Fire crews and four helicopters are responding to a vegetation fire reported in the bed of the Waimakariri River at Diversion Road, Swannanoa in Canterbury. The fire was reported at 2.50pm, on the North side of the river bed, and is spreading quickly.

Fire and Emergency Assistant Commander Brian Keown said tankers and fire trucks were responding from local brigades including Kaiapoi, Swannanoa, West Melton, Pine Beach and Spencerville.

Some resources have been released from the Amberley fireground to support the response to Swannanoa.

Brian Keown is repeating calls for people to be extremely careful with any activities that could spark a fire, as the heat and wind are making it challenging for firefighters to bring vegetation fires under control.

