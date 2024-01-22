Canterbury Fires Update #11

Fire and Emergency crews will continue to monitor the fire ground at the Waimakariri River bed near Swannanoa today.

The fire is contained and under control. Crews remained at the scene overnight, and extinguished numerous hot spots.

There was a flare up this morning around 6.10am and two tankers were called in for assistance. This was inside the containment line and was brought under control quickly. The tankers have since been released from the site.

Two crews with a tanker, a smoke chaser, and a digger will remain on site today.

It is raining at the fire ground with further rain forecast.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation

Fires at Loburn and Amberley

Crews left the fire grounds at Amberley and Loburn yesterday afternoon.

The cause of the fires remains under investigation.

