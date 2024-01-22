Canterbury Fires Update #11

Fire and Emergency crews will continue to monitor the
fire ground at the Waimakariri River bed near Swannanoa
today.
The fire is contained and under control. Crews
remained at the scene overnight, and extinguished numerous
hot spots.
There was a flare up this morning around
6.10am and two tankers were called in for assistance. This
was inside the containment line and was brought under
control quickly. The tankers have since been released from
the site.
Two crews with a tanker, a smoke chaser, and
a digger will remain on site today.
It is raining at
the fire ground with further rain forecast.
The cause
of the fire remains under investigation
Fires at
Loburn and Amberley
Crews left the fire grounds at
Amberley and Loburn yesterday afternoon.
The cause of
the fires remains under
investigation.
