Serious Crash, Ōtara - Counties Manukau

Emergency services are responding to a serious crash in Ōtara this evening.

The single vehicle crash, on Antrim Crescent, was reported to Police around 4.40pm.

Initial indications suggest one person has received critical injuries.

A section of Antrim Road is blocked while emergency services work at the scene and motorists are asked to avoid the area where possible.

The Serious Crash Unit is in attendance.

