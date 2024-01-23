Queen Charlotte Drive Closures

Daytime road closures are planned for Queen Charlotte
Drive from 7 February for up to three weeks.
A recently
repaired wall near Ngākuta Bay
The road
will be closed about 1.8km from the SH6/Havelock turnoff
near Cullen Point, Mahakipawa Hill, on weekdays from 9am
until 3pm with hourly openings, on the hour, to let traffic
through.
Outside of the closure period, works will
continue under stop/go traffic management.
These works
are for the construction of an earth wall, along with
drainage upgrades.
Works are being undertaken at
various sites on Queen Charlotte Drive, between Cullen Point
and Shakespeare Bay, including a retaining wall near Aussie
Bay and surfacing and finishing works at a new retaining
wall site near Momorangi Bay campsite.
These sites are
under stop/go traffic management.
Motorists are warned
of increased truck movements and are urged to plan for
delays.
