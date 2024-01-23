Reminder Of Auckland Harbour Bridge Summer Maintenance

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) is reminding motorists about summer maintenance on the Auckland Harbour Bridge until early April.

The summer maintenance programme will focus on recoating parts of the bridge overarches and require lane restrictions to keep our teams safe while they carry out this important maintenance.

The full schedule can be found here which will include lane restrictions between 10pm and 5am.

As this work is weather dependent, we recommend checking the journey planner for the latest updates.

People can also sign up here for email notifications about work on the Auckland Harbour Bridge.

NZTA thanks everyone for their patience while this important work is completed.

Plan ahead for a safe, enjoyable journey. Keep up to date with:

· Traffic updates: journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic

Facebook: facebook.com/TransportAgency

Twitter: twitter.com/WakaKotahi_news

Journey planner: journeys.nzta.govt.nz

Phone: 0800 4 HIGHWAYS (0800 44 44 49)

