Surf Lifeguards Gather In Mount Maunganui For Premier Surf Life Saving Competition

Surf lifeguards from around the country will be gathering in the Bay of Plenty this week to compete in one of the biggest Surf Life Saving events in the country.

The 2024 Eastern Region Championships will be held in Mount Maunganui from 26 – 28 January. This year, surf lifeguards from 34 Surf Life Saving Clubs will be competing in a wide variety of events, including Surf Swim Race, Board Paddle Race, and the premier Iron Person, which includes the four disciplines of swimming, running, board, and surf ski paddling.

Sonia Keepa, SLSNZ Eastern Region Sport Manager, said, “With surf and weather conditions constantly changing, the competition is one of the most exciting competitions on the Surf Life Saving calendar. The athletes all require different levels of technical skill and physical fitness.”

There are 725 entries across Seniors (14 years+), Masters (30 years+), Surf Boats, and Canoes.

Keepa said, “It’s fantastic to see such a high level of entries across all competitions, and even though it’s an Eastern Region event, which includes Coromandel, Bay of Plenty, and Gisborne, there are surf lifeguards coming from all around the country. Mount Maunganui is going to be a hive of activity, and we can’t wait!”

The 2024 Eastern Region Championships are proudly supported by the Tauranga City Council Legacy Fund and the Tauranga Western Bay Community Event Fund.

Keepa said, “Having the support of Tauranga City Council and the Tauranga Western Bay Community Event Fund is crucial. Their commitment to community events and sports has truly made the event possible, and we can’t thank them enough.”

During the event, Surf Life Saving Clubs will be vying for the ‘Top Club Trophy’, athletes will be looking for titles, and it’s a selection event for the Lifesaving World Championships 2024 which will be held on the Gold Coast in Australia.

The event will also be held at the same location as the New Zealand Surf Life Saving Championships which will be held from 14 – 17 March.

SLSNZ would like to thank the following partners who make this event possible: Tauranga City Council, Just Sheds, NES Hire, PTS Logistics, Brandt, and McLeod Cranes, Hiab and Transport Services.

