Works To Begin On SH16 Te Atatū Eastbound Onramp

Wednesday, 24 January 2024, 2:51 pm
Press Release: NZTA

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) is advising motorists of upcoming overnight and daytime construction works on the State Highway 16 (SH16) eastbound (citybound) onramp at Te Atatū.

Work is scheduled to begin on the evening of Monday 29 January with completion due in early May 2024.

From 9pm – 5am, and 10am – 6pm, the eastbound onramp, as you come from Te Atatū Peninsula, will have traffic management in place.

Outside of peak traffic hours, there will be lane closures to enable the works to take place.

Other steps are being taken to minimise the impact on motorists and bus services as much as possible.

However, there will be some full eastbound on-ramp closures in the coming weeks where small detours are necessary. Drivers are urged to follow the signage carefully and allow extra travel time in those instances.

Electronic signage will be in place to notify motorists of any closures.

These works are to provide an additional lane on the on-ramp which will function as a bus-only and emergency lane.

Once complete, the new bus-only lane will operate between 6.30am – 9.30am Monday to Friday, to provide faster and more reliable bus journey times. Then at all times (24/7), the lane can be used as an emergency stopping area, providing a safe place drivers can pull into if their vehicle gets into trouble while keeping traffic flowing smoothly.

More information about this project is available on our website.

NZTA thanks drivers for their patience and understanding while we complete this important work.

Plan ahead for a safe, enjoyable journey. Keep up to date with:

· Traffic updates: journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic

