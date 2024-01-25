Have you seen Mariana?

Waitematā Police are appealing for the public's help to find 26-year-old Mariana De Silva.

Mariana was last seen in Auckland City on 11 November 2023 and is described as about 150cms tall with black straight hair and a small build.

Police and Mariana’s family have concerns for her safety and wellbeing.

Mariana is likely to be in the South Auckland or city areas.

If you’ve seen Mariana, or have information which might help us find her, please get in touch via 105 and quote file number 240108/8933.

