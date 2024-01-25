Council Rolls Out Go By Bike Day Breakfast And Launch Of Aotearoa Bike Challenge

Wellington City Council is coming together with a range of local businesses and organisations to host a Go By Bike Day breakfast on Thursday 1 February – and the launch of Aotearoa Bike Challenge in Pōneke.

This year the annual free breakfast event, which has been running in the city since 1996, on Queens Wharf coincides with the launch of the Aotearoa Bike Challenge. People are encouraged to wheel to mahi on the first day of the challenge and enjoy kai, hot drinks, and some fun activities to start off the day.

Deputy Mayor Laurie Foon says it’s great to see so many Wellingtonians embracing pedal power.

“Thanks to the advances of e-bikes, better connected bike lanes and shared pathways, and a genuine concern about emissions and climate change, we are witnessing significant uptake in bike and scooter usage around the capital.

“Events like Go By Bike Day and the Aotearoa Bike Challenge contribute to showcase all the benefits of cycling – whether it be for physical or mental well-being, it’s economical, easily accessible, better for the environment, and just plain fun.”

There are spot prizes for representatives from workplaces that have high sign-up rates ahead of the challenge, and people who sign up on the day will go in the draw to win an ebike for the month from Switched on Bikes.

The Aotearoa Bike Challenge is an annual national competition running for the duration of February which encourages people to get on their paihikara/bike and ride – to get from A to B, to enjoy time outside with friends or whānau, and to improve their physical and mental health and wellbeing.

Last year 2618 Wellingtonians took part in the challenge, from 264 workplaces and organisations. Collectively they rode 450,291km across the month, saving an astonishing 28,756kg CO2.

To take part, riders simply need to register online and then ride a paihikara for 10 minutes, anytime, anywhere during the four-week challenge period. It’s free, it’s fun and there are loads of prizes to be won – including a Velectrix ebike worth $3499.

No bike, no problem. Join us at the Go by Bike Day breakfast to find out all about the range of options available to Wellingtonians who don’t have access to a bike, including short- and long-term bike hires and public share e-bikes, Beam and Flamingo.

Ryan O’Connell, owner of local bike rental shop Switched on Bikes, says that the growing network of bike lanes through the city means there’s no better time to bike in Wellington.

Whether it’s by electric city cruiser, or e-powered mountain bike, here’s his top picks for places to head in Wellington during the Aotearoa Bike Challenge.

Oriental Bay – Pack your togs, towel, and some cash for an ice cream. Take the bike lane via Cambridge and Kent Terrace, or ride the shared waterfront from Switched-on Bikes. Park up at the flash new bike box to secure your wheels outside Freyberg Pool.

Te Motu Kairaingi/Miramar Peninsula – Keep going around the waterfront from Oriental Bay, following the shared paths and bike lanes all the way to Shelly Bay Road. One small section is still on the road. Te Motu Kairangi/Miramar Peninsula has a colourful history, and is one of Wellington’s most picturesque waterside roads. Stop off at the recently upgraded Chocolate Fish Café.

Mt Victoria – There’s no more romantic view of Wellington City and its harbour than from Mt Vic on a summer’s evening. Take a ride along the Cambridge-Kent Terrace bike lane through the Basin Reserve all the way to Newtown, cruise up Constable Street and Alexandra Road to the summit. Catch the sunset, and head back to Newtown or the city for dinner.

Botanic Garden ki Paekākā – Ride from the waterfront, follow the Whitmore-Bowen Street bike lane past the Beehive, all the way to the Soundshell. Lock your bikes at the garden gates and lose yourself in nature. Pack a picnic and wander the paths and gardens with your family. Check out the lily pond in the Begonia House during the day, or the glow worm-lined paths at night.

Pariwhero Red Rocks – Take an off-road adventure around the south coast to Pariwhero Red Rocks. The Brooklyn hill bike lane will get you part of the way there, then it’s a fun, gravity-assist down the other side to Ōwhiro Bay and Red Rocks. Pick a day that’s not too windy and if you’re lucky you’ll get to see seals lounging on the rocks. A clear day gets you views of the Kaikoura mountains.

Wellington City Council would like to thank Belén Vegan Bakery, Mug Cycle / Tuatua Cafe, EkeRua ReBicycle, My Ride Wellington, Cycle Wellington, Switched on Bikes, Beam, Flamingo, Greater Wellington Regional Council and Bicycle Junction, among other local organisations, for making this event possible.

Go by Bike Day

When: Thursday 1 February

Where: Queens Wharf under the sails

Time: 7– 9am

