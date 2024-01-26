Have you seen Jadeleigh?

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 15-year-old Jadeleigh who has been reported missing.

Jadeleigh was last seen at about 6pm on 23 January at an address in Helensville.

She is likely to be somewhere in the Auckland city area.

Police have concerns for her welfare and want to find her urgently.

We ask anyone who sights Jadeleigh to contact Police as soon as possible on 111.

Additionally, anyone who has further information on her whereabouts should contact Police on 105, quoting file number 240123/6721.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

© Scoop Media

