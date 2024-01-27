Hurunui District Fire Update

A fast-moving vegetation fire in the Domett Rd area of Hurunui District has been contained but is still burning.

Fire and Emergency Incident Controller Bruce Janes said that the fire spread quickly from the side of Domett Rd and is currently estimated to be covering about 50 hectares. No homes have been damaged but some farm structures have been burnt.

Five helicopters are working on the fire in support of ground crews with 16 fire appliances and a command unit. Heavy machinery is also being brought in. The fire is not expected to be fully extinguished until tomorrow at the earliest.

A temporary 30km speed restriction is in place on a section of SH1 in the Domett Rd area and is likely to remain in force overnight to enable fire crews to operate safely in the area.

