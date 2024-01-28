Khandallah Death Being Treated As Homicide

Detective Senior Sergeant Tim Leitch:

Wellington Police can now confirm a homicide investigation has been launched following the death of a woman in Khandallah on Wednesday.

Around 11:50pm on 24 January Police were called to a Baroda Street property, where 79-year-old Helen Gregory was found deceased in her home.

A post mortem has been completed, and it is clear to Police that Helen died as a result of a violent act.

Our thoughts remain with Helen’s family and friends at this difficult time.

Over the past several days, Police have been conducting inquiries in the Baroda Street area.

A scene examination also remains ongoing at the address, and Police staff are expected to remain there for another day or two.

Police are seeking the public’s help with their investigation, and want to hear from anyone who saw or had communication with Helen in the days before she was found deceased.

This includes any of her friends or contacts who have not yet been in touch with Police.

We also want to hear from anyone that was in Baroda Street on Wednesday 24 January, and who may have seen any unusual activity, or seen anyone they didn’t recognise as resident in the area.

Information can be passed on by calling 105, or making a report online at 105.police.govt.nz, clicking “Update Report”. Please reference the file number 240125/1641.

