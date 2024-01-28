Update: Serious Crash State Highway 2, Te Hauke - Eastern

State Highway 2 has now reopened following a two vehicle crash involving a motorbike on State Highway 2, Te Hauke, Hastings.

The Serious Crash Unit have conducted a scene examination, and enquiries are ongoing into the circumstances of the crash.

Police would like to thank members of the public for their patience while the road was blocked.

