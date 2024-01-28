Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Serious Crash, Road Closed, Leithfield - Canterbury

Sunday, 28 January 2024, 5:28 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Emergency services are responding to a serious three-vehicle crash on State Highway 1 (Ashworths Road), Leithfield reported around 5:10pm.

Initial indications suggest those involved are seriously injured.

The road is closed, and diversions are in place at the scene for both north and south bound traffic.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and use an alternative route where possible.

