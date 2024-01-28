Serious Crash, Road Closed, Leithfield - Canterbury

Emergency services are responding to a serious three-vehicle crash on State Highway 1 (Ashworths Road), Leithfield reported around 5:10pm.

Initial indications suggest those involved are seriously injured.

The road is closed, and diversions are in place at the scene for both north and south bound traffic.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and use an alternative route where possible.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

