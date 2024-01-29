Police Appeal For Witnesses To Whatawhata Crash

Attributed to Sergeant Steven JONES, North Western Waikato Strategic Traffic Unit.

Police are appealing for witnesses to a serious crash that occurred at around 7.50pm on Saturday night, 27 January, on State Highway 23 near Whatawhata.

The crash involved a black Toyota hatchback and a black Skoda.

Several people heard, witnessed or came upon the crash and Police wish to thank them for rendering assistance to the parties involved, one of whom was critically injured in the crash.

Police would like to hear from anyone who saw the black Toyota hatchback involved, driving east from Raglan towards Hamilton prior to the crash.

If you saw the vehicle prior to the crash or have any information that may assist Police with our investigation please contact Police either by calling 105 or going online to https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 [1] ‘Update Report’.

Please reference file number 240128/2773

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111

