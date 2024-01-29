Plan Ahead For Upcoming Closures Of SH6

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) is advising drivers to plan ahead for upcoming closures of a section of SH6 from the Cromwell side of the Kawarau River Bridge, for 1.2km towards Gibbston.

This section of SH6 will be closed for essential resurfacing work during times listed below, with traffic stopped on the Queenstown side of the bridge and at Gibbston:

Sunday 11th February – Thursday 15th February: Road closed from 7pm to 5:30am. The road will open to allow traffic through every 30 minutes between 7pm and 10pm, with additional openings at 12am and 3am.

Sunday 18th February – Thursday 22nd February: Road closed from 7pm to 5:30am. The road will open to allow traffic through every 30 minutes between 7pm and 10pm, with additional openings at 12am and 3am.

Due to the nature of the resurfacing work, there is no other option than to close this section of SH6 in both directions during the dates and times above. Due to the location of the works, there is no detour available. There will also be traffic management and speed restrictions in place on these dates outside of the hours of closure.

NZTA is urging drivers to plan their journeys around the closures, with delays of up to three hours while the bridge is closed to traffic to allow contractors to complete these essential works.

Please check the NZTA on-line Journey Planner at www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz for the latest up to date road conditions.

