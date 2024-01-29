Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

A Mix Of Weather To Close The Month

Monday, 29 January 2024, 12:51 pm
Press Release: MetService

Covering period of Monday 29 January - Saturday 3 February

MetService is forecasting a mix of weather for the last week of January, leading into a windy and cool start to February. This mix is due to a low pressure system situated northeast of the North Island, bringing wet weather to Tairāwhiti/Gisborne and Hawke’s Bay. This system will retreat mid-week, making way for a ridge of high-pressure. Come Friday, a fresh set of fronts from the Tasman Sea will introduce gusty winds and cooler temperatures for the following days.

Aotearoa New Zealand has just had a weather-packed weekend; parts of the Westland District received over 200 mm of rain in the 12 hours leading into Saturday morning, while the central and eastern North Island had a wet Sunday. Much of the Waikato measured 80 to 100 mm of rain, however, thunderstorms in the area brought exceptionally high hourly rain rates that resulted in some areas receiving upwards of 170 mm of rain in 18 hours to Sunday morning.

As we enter the week, several regions commemorate anniversary days, and MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane provides insights, “Partly cloudy weather is expected across the top half of the North Island, offering ample opportunity to enjoy the public holiday in Northland and Auckland. A few showers are forecast this afternoon and evening, with the possibility of some heavier ones along Northland’s western coast. As for Nelson, Tasman, and Buller, it’s sunny skies all the way for their anniversary day.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

The low-pressure system that brought Sunday’s rain to the North Island is now situated northeast of the country, feeding moisture onto Tairāwhiti/Gisborne and Hawke’s Bay. Makgabutlane notes, “A Watch for Heavy Rain has been issued for the Wairoa District from 7 pm on Monday to 7 am Tuesday. The rain is likely to persist into Wednesday, albeit at lesser intensities.”

For the rest of the country, the week will feature a blend of sunny to partly cloudy weather and some spots may get the occasional shower.

The beginning of February heralds a sharp weather change as a strong frontal system moves up the country on Friday. Its approach is preceded by a cranking up of westerly winds across the country on Friday, which lasts into the weekend. Makgabutlane advises, “As people head into the weekend, it's advisable to stay updated with the latest forecasts in case any Watches or Warnings are issued that may affect travel plans.”

The weather system also brings a temperature drop, starting over the South Island on Friday and reaching the lower and central North Island by Saturday. Alexandra and Taumarunui are forecasted to go from highs of 29°C on Wednesday to just 18°C and 19°C respectively on Saturday. “Friday and Saturday will certainly look and feel quite different from the start of this week,” remarks Makgabutlane.

For those planning an extended weekend ahead of Waitangi Day, early indications suggest that, aside from the occasional shower in Fiordland, a ridge of high pressure is poised to bring settled weather on Monday and Tuesday for the rest of Aotearoa New Zealand.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from MetService on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On How Christopher Luxon Is Turning NZ Into A US Proxy


How many students can pack into a phone booth? Surely, nowhere near as many as the double standards the Luxon government is packing into its rationale for helping to bomb the Houthis. So outraged are we at the Houthi attacks on maritime trade that Christopher Luxon has signed this country up to what he calls “the right team” - a US-led strike force that’s intent on bombing the Houthis into submission. It is an effort that US President Joe Biden has already conceded is failing...
More

 
 

Government: Withdraws Voting Age Bill
The Coalition Government will not proceed with the previous Government’s plans to lower the voting age to allow 16-year-olds to vote in council elections, Local Government Minister Simeon Brown says... More

Government: New Zealand Deploying NZDF Team To Protect Red Sea Shipping
New Zealand is deploying a six-member Defence Force team to the Middle East region to uphold maritime security in the Red Sea, Prime Minister Christopher Luxon says. “Houthi attacks against commercial and naval shipping are illegal, unacceptable and profoundly destabilising... More


Government: Benefit Numbers Show Scale Of Repair Job Ahead
Benefit numbers released today paint a grim picture of the previous government’s economic mismanagement, Social Development and Employment Minister, Louise Upston says... More


Government: Funding To Increase Flood Resilience In Northland

The Government is contributing an additional $4 million towards flood resilience projects in Northland, ensuring communities will be better protected in future severe weather events... More

Police: 100,000th firearm entered into the new Firearms Registry
Licenced firearms owners across the country have responded well to the Registry, with it taking just seven months to get to the 100,000th firearm recorded into the system... More


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 