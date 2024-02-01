Road Closure, Wellington Central
Police are responding to a report of an item of concern at a premises on Brandon Street, Wellington Central.
The road will be closed at Featherston Street and Lambton Quay while staff assess the item.
Greens: James Shaw Announces Resignation
Hon James Shaw, the architect of New Zealand’s landmark climate change legislation, the Zero Carbon Act, has announced that he will be stepping down as Co-leader of the Green Party in March. He will remain in Parliament for the time being to support the Bill of Rights (Right to a Sustainable Environment) Amendment Bill... More
Government: New School Year Starts With Focus On Students’ Success
As schools start back for 2024, Education Minister Erica Stanford says there will be a relentless focus on ensuring students’ are achieving at school. “It’s concerning that student achievement has continued to decline, as evidenced in both international benchmarks and national measurements. This has to stop... More
Government: Withdraws Voting Age Bill
The Coalition Government will not proceed with the previous Government’s plans to lower the voting age to allow 16-year-olds to vote in council elections, Local Government Minister Simeon Brown says... More
The Government is contributing an additional $4 million towards flood resilience projects in Northland, ensuring communities will be better protected in future severe weather events... More
Police: 100,000th firearm entered into the new Firearms Registry
Licenced firearms owners across the country have responded well to the Registry, with it taking just seven months to get to the 100,000th firearm recorded into the system... More