Human Remains Located In Whitireia Park Investigation Continues

Police are continuing to investigate after human remains were located near the Whitireia Park walkway in Titahi Bay on Wednesday 31 January.

The remains were extricated from the scene last night and a forensic postmortem is due to take place in the coming days.

Local iwi have been consulted and a blessing of the scene will take place in the coming days.

Our priority is to identify the deceased and determine how they came to rest where they were located however, it may take some time before we are in a position to confirm who the deceased is.

A scene examination will continue in the Whitireia Park area today.

