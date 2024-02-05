Kirwee Fire Update #6

Residents evacuated following a large scrub fire near Kirwee will be able to return to their properties late this morning.

Incident Controller Dave Berry says Fire and Emergency has been working with Selwyn District Council’s Emergency Management Team and New Zealand Police to provide welfare support to impacted residents.

The fire is now contained and there has been no loss of property or livestock.

This morning Fire and Emergency provided an update for residents, alongside Selwyn District Council and Police representatives.

Eight crews remain at the fire ground, with multiple helicopters and heavy machinery assisting in firefighting efforts.

"Crews are working hard to extinguish the fire, but it is very deep seated in places, so it will take some time," says Dave Berry.

"Crews will remain on site today. Roadblocks will be lifted, and the road will be opened from midday, at a reduced speed.

"We would like to thank the public and the community for staying clear of the fire ground, which has allowed our crews to work at containing the fire.

"We ask that public continue to avoid the area to allow our crews to continue to operate safely."

Fire investigators are in attendance, and will work to establish the cause of the fire over the coming days.

