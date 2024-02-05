Waitangi Day Weather

Covering period of Monday 5 - Friday 9 February

MetService is forecasting fine and dry weather for New Zealand for most of the week due to a large area of high pressure sitting over the North Island. However, across the South Island, stronger winds and high temperatures will be a key feature of this week’s weather with temperatures in the east forecast to reach highs of 34°C through parts of Canterbury.

With New Zealand set to mark Waitangi Day tomorrow many of us will be keeping a close eye on the weather, especially in Northland at the Waitangi Treaty Grounds. “High pressure will mean that for much of Aotearoa New Zealand, Waitangi Day will be a dry one with fine weather on the cards for those on the North Island,” says MetService meteorologist John Law.

For those on the South Island there is still plenty of dry, fine, and hot weather in store for the east but there will be some stronger winds as well, especially for the inland parts of Canterbury, Otago and Southland.

“The combination of dry conditions, high temperatures and strong winds through parts of Canterbury add to the fire risk for the region”, advises Law, “it’s important to keep up with the information from the team at Fire & Emergency NZ and consult their website checkitsalright.co.nz”.

One spot that does see rain over the coming days is the far southern parts of Aotearoa New Zealand. Northwesterly winds are expected to push rain into the region from the Tasman Sea.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“Fronts moving up the country are set to bring rain into Fiordland and Southland for Waitangi Day,” says Law. “The high pressure over the North Island is set to slow the movement of the rain up the South Island,” he added.

Severe Weather Warnings for heavy rain have been issued for Fiordland and a strong wind watch covers Fiordland and Southland, where winds could reach severe gale in the most exposed places.

© Scoop Media

