Onehunga Fire Update

A large timber and waste fire in Onehunga is now contained.

Around 40 firefighters, supported by two helicopters, are working to extinguish the fire which is currently measuring 50 x 30 metres. There is also damage to a building within the site.

Fire and Emergency crews are expected to remain at the scene overnight and into tomorrow.

Evacuations which took place earlier today were of neighbouring commercial properties. There were no residential evacuations.

Households and workplaces in the area of the fire should continue to keep windows and doors closed. Anyone in the vicinity is advised to keep out of the smoke.

If the smoke causes respiratory problems, please ring Healthline for free advice on 0800 611116 or see your doctor if you have breathing difficulties or chest pain.

Fire and Emergency asks the public to avoid the southern area of Victoria Street and Neilson Street, to allow emergency services access to the fire ground.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

