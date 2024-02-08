Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Yuen Pok (Paul) Loo Sentenced For Forgery And Financial Markets Legislation Offences

Thursday, 8 February 2024, 10:00 am
Press Release: Financial Markets Authority

Yuen Pok (Paul) Loo, a former financial adviser, has been sentenced in the Manukau District Court to a combination of six months’ community detention with a 7pm to 7am curfew, 200 hours’ community work and 12 months’ intensive supervision following a prosecution brought by the Financial Markets Authority (FMA) – Te Mana Tātai Hokohoko.

In September 2023, Mr Loo pleaded guilty to:

  • one charge of forgery under section 256(1) of the Crimes Act 1961;
  • one representative charge of using a forged document under section 257(1) of the Crimes Act 1961;
  • one representative charge of providing financial services when he was not registered under section 11(2) of the Financial Service Providers (Registration and Dispute Resolution) Act 2008 (FSP Act); and
  • two representative charges of failing to comply with the FMA’s orders under section 479(2) of the Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013 (FMC Act).

The forgery charges relate to a letter Mr Loo forged, purporting to be from the FMA granting his company, Wisdom House Investment Partners Limited (Wisdom House), a full financial advice provider (FAP) licence, which he sent to a number of his clients. The latter charges relate to Mr Loo providing financial advice without a registration when he was required to be registered under the FSP Act and Mr Loo’s breach of the FMA’s stop orders by continuing to contact his clients and provide financial advice. Mr Loo was convicted and discharged on the two FMC Act charges.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

In December 2021, the FMA cancelled the transitional FAP licence of Wisdom House. In August 2022, the FMA issued a permanent stop order against Mr Loo and Wisdom House, for which he is the sole director and shareholder. The permanent stop order prohibited Mr Loo and Wisdom House from distributing any restricted communications that related to the supply of a financial advice service to any person, supplying a financial advice to any person, and supplying the financial advice of keeping, investing, administering, or managing money, securities or investment portfolios on behalf of other persons.

Following the issuing of the permanent stop order, the FMA opened a criminal investigation into Mr Loo, resulting in the filing of criminal charges.

In sentencing Mr Loo, Judge Jonathan Moses commented that had it not been for Mr Loo’s specific employment circumstances, a sentence of home detention would have been appropriate.

FMA Head of Enforcement Margot Gatland said: “Mr Loo’s conduct was a serious breach of the ethical standards expected of financial advisers. His actions undermine the integrity and reputation of the financial advice profession and financial markets. Today’s sentence sends a clear message that this behaviour will not be tolerated.”

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Financial Markets Authority on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Tomorrow, And The Spirit Of Moana Jackson


Since ACT is sponsoring the Treaty Principles Bill, it is understandable that David Seymour should be catching most of the flak being generated by the Bill. National, by contrast, is offering soothing reassurances that the Bill will be allowed to progress only so far, and no further. Yet looking at the Bill through that lens obscures the fact that National, ACT and New Zealand First all share a common hostility to the view that Te Tiriti ō Waitangi ever created a partnership between equals. In reality, National, ACT and New Zealand First share a common lineage on race relations, and Don Brash is their shared ancestor...
More


PM Luxon: Waitangi Speech


Thank you Ngā Puhi, Te Tai Tokerau iwi and the Waitangi National Trust for once again hosting these ceremonies commemorating the signing of Te Tiriti o Waitangi. Waitangi Day is an opportunity to pause and reflect on the foundations of our nation – our history – and to look forward. So, thank you for prompting us in this forum to answer two questions: 1) Where do we want to be as a nation by 2040? And 2) What do we need to focus on in the next three years to get there? Both are good and timely questions...
More


 
 


Government: Ministers Reaffirm Pacific Connections This Week
Foreign Minister Winston Peters and Health Minister and Minister for Pacific Peoples Dr Shane Reti are reaffirming the importance of New Zealand’s connections to the Pacific by visiting Tonga, Cook Islands and Samoa this week. “New Zealand enjoys strong and long-standing relationships with our Pacific partners - especially in Polynesia... More


Government: New Zealand Provides Further Humanitarian Support To Gaza And The West Bank
Foreign Minister Winston Peters has announced that New Zealand is providing a further $5 million to respond to the extreme humanitarian need in Gaza and the West Bank. “The impact of the Israel-Hamas conflict on civilians is absolutely appalling... More


Government: Minimum Wage Set For Cautious Increase
The adult minimum wage rate will increase by 2 per cent to $23.15 an hour from 1 April 2024, Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Brooke van Velden announced today. “This Government is committed to striking the right balance... More

ALSO:


Government: High Court Judge Appointed
Attorney-General Judith Collins today announced the appointment of Wellington Barrister Jason Scott McHerron as a High Court Judge.
Justice McHerron graduated from the University of Otago with a BA in English literature in 1994 and an LLB in 1996... More


Government: Funding To Increase Flood Resilience In Northland

The Government is contributing an additional $4 million towards flood resilience projects in Northland, ensuring communities will be better protected in future severe weather events... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 