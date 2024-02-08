Can You Help Police Investigate This Assault At Ōtara Creek Reserve?

Police are seeking the public’s assistance into an assault at an Ōtara reserve last month.

Images are being released of a man Police are seeking to identify as part of the investigation.

The assault occurred at around 6.40am on 18 January 2024 at Ōtara Creek Reserve.

Detective Sergeant James Mapp, of Counties Manukau East CIB, says a woman was jogging down East Tamaki Road before the assault.

“She noticed a man walking towards her at the time, before she turned into an entrance of the reserve, off East Tamaki Road.

“This man followed her into the park, before running towards her and dragging her to the ground.”

The woman called for help, and fortunately did not suffer any physical injuries as a result.

“She was very shaken by what happened in the reserve that morning, and we have ensured there is support for her,” Detective Sergeant Mapp says.

The woman’s phone and bank cards were taken, before the man ran away in a direction away from East Tamaki Road.

Detective Sergeant Mapp says Police have been carrying out numerous enquiries into the assault, including identifying footage of a man in the area at the time.

Anyone who knows who the man is should contact Police.

The man was wearing black clothing and black shoes, all Nike branded. The man’s hoodie and track pants had Nike branding in a gold or yellow colour.

“Violence like this has no place in our community and I’m asking the public to assist our investigation so this man can be held accountable,” Detective Sergeant Mapp says.

“There will be people in the community that will know who this man is and recognise the outfit he’s wearing.

“They need to do the right thing and contact Police so we can speak with him.”

Information can be reported to Police by calling 105 or going online to https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 and using ‘Update My Report'.

Please reference file number 240118/5886.

Information can also be reported anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

