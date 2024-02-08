Onehunga Fire Update #5

Fire and Emergency crews are making good progress at the scene of an industrial fire in Onehunga.

Incident Controller Brad Harvey said crews were being assisted by heavy machinery and USAR drones.

"The fire is very deep seated. Diggers and front-end loaders are working to dig and delayer the fire, with aerial appliances directing water to keep the area damp.

"USAR drones were operating earlier today to help our crews identify hot spots.

"The fire is under control, but operations are expected to continue through the night with a smaller crew in attendance."

Fire investigators are on site and investigations into the cause of the fire are ongoing.

There may continue to be smoke in the area. If the smoke causes respiratory problems, please ring Healthline for free advice on 0800 611116 or see your doctor if you have breathing difficulties.

Victoria Street remains closed.

