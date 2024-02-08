Arrests Made Following Recent Violent Incidents In Hawke’s Bay
Detective Senior Sergeant James Keene:
Hawke’s
Bay Police have made two arrests following an aggravated
robbery at
Te Mata Peak and a ram raid at a premises in Clive last week.
Police were notified of the
aggravated robbery on 2 February after an unknown
male approached the occupant of a vehicle, threatening him with a tyre iron
before taking his cell phone and car keys.
The offender allegedly then pulled the occupant
out of the vehicle before
driving off.
Fortunately the occupant wasn’t injured during the incident.
A
short time later a vehicle reversed into the front of a
commercial premises
in Clive, causing significant building damage.
Two offenders attempted to gain
access to cigarette cabinets but were
unsuccessful and left the store.
The stolen vehicle used in both the
ram raid and aggravated robbery was
located the next day and it’s whereabouts reported to Police.
Two people
were later arrested, both are due to appear on 9 February
charged
with Aggravated Robbery, Burglary and Intentional Damage.
We want to reassure our locals that this type
of offending will not be
tolerated.
Police continue
to urge those who witness crime or see something
suspicious
happening to contact Police immediately on 111.
This quick reporting is vital for Police to hold
those who choose to engage
in this sort of behaviour to account.
To report an incident after it has occurred, please contact 105.
Alternatively, information can be
reported anonymously via Crime Stoppers on
0800 555 111.