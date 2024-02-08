Arrests Made Following Recent Violent Incidents In Hawke’s Bay

Detective Senior Sergeant James Keene:

Hawke’s Bay Police have made two arrests following an aggravated robbery at

Te Mata Peak and a ram raid at a premises in Clive last week.

Police were notified of the aggravated robbery on 2 February after an unknown

male approached the occupant of a vehicle, threatening him with a tyre iron

before taking his cell phone and car keys.

The offender allegedly then pulled the occupant out of the vehicle before

driving off.

Fortunately the occupant wasn’t injured during the incident.

A short time later a vehicle reversed into the front of a commercial premises

in Clive, causing significant building damage.

Two offenders attempted to gain access to cigarette cabinets but were

unsuccessful and left the store.

The stolen vehicle used in both the ram raid and aggravated robbery was

located the next day and it’s whereabouts reported to Police.

Two people were later arrested, both are due to appear on 9 February charged

with Aggravated Robbery, Burglary and Intentional Damage.

We want to reassure our locals that this type of offending will not be

tolerated.

Police continue to urge those who witness crime or see something suspicious

happening to contact Police immediately on 111.

This quick reporting is vital for Police to hold those who choose to engage

in this sort of behaviour to account.

To report an incident after it has occurred, please contact 105.

Alternatively, information can be reported anonymously via Crime Stoppers on

0800 555 111.

