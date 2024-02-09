Lee Valley Fire Update #8

Fire and Emergency New Zealand’s focus at the Lee
Valley fire today is to complete the 1.2-kilometre
containment line required around the perimeter of the
fire.
This requires firefighters to work in steep
terrain using hand tools to clear a space of vegetation
twenty metres wide.
Fire and Emergency is aiming to
complete the containment line by the end of the
day.
Three helicopters with monsoon buckets and 30
firefighters will continue throughout the
day.
Incident Controller Steve Trigg says he is very
pleased with the progress made yesterday by crews, who put
in a massive effort working in very difficult
conditions.
"Once the containment line is completed we
hope to be able to return evacuated residents to their homes
either today or tomorrow, opening the road to residents
only, with restricted speed limits in place," Steve Trigg
says.
Steve Trigg wishes to remind people to be
vigilant around activities that can generate sparks during
this very dry fire season, and reminds people that a simple
spark can have devastating impacts on people, property and
the environment, as well as pets and
livestock.
If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!
To a striking extent, the working class vote in Western societies has been going to right wing demagogues, not to left wing social democrats. Even the mainstream parties on the right of the political spectrum are running the risk of being rejected and/or taken over. In the US, for instance, there is a widening rift between the working class legions backing Donald Trump – their persecuted hero – and the donor class elites of the Republican Party. Most of those wealthy donors are still backing the doomed campaign of Nikki Haley, to try and prevent a second Trump presidency... More
Government: Ministers Reaffirm Pacific Connections This Week Foreign Minister Winston Peters and Health Minister and Minister for Pacific Peoples Dr Shane Reti are reaffirming the importance of New Zealand’s connections to the Pacific by visiting Tonga, Cook Islands and Samoa this week. “New Zealand enjoys strong and long-standing relationships with our Pacific partners - especially in Polynesia... More
Government: Minimum Wage Set For Cautious Increase The adult minimum wage rate will increase by 2 per cent to $23.15 an hour from 1 April 2024, Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Brooke van Velden announced today. “This Government is committed to striking the right balance... More
Government: High Court Judge Appointed Attorney-General Judith Collins today announced the appointment of Wellington Barrister Jason Scott McHerron as a High Court Judge. Justice McHerron graduated from the University of Otago with a BA in English literature in 1994 and an LLB in 1996... More