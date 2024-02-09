Lee Valley Fire Update #8

Fire and Emergency New Zealand’s focus at the Lee Valley fire today is to complete the 1.2-kilometre containment line required around the perimeter of the fire.

This requires firefighters to work in steep terrain using hand tools to clear a space of vegetation twenty metres wide.

Fire and Emergency is aiming to complete the containment line by the end of the day.

Three helicopters with monsoon buckets and 30 firefighters will continue throughout the day.

Incident Controller Steve Trigg says he is very pleased with the progress made yesterday by crews, who put in a massive effort working in very difficult conditions.

"Once the containment line is completed we hope to be able to return evacuated residents to their homes either today or tomorrow, opening the road to residents only, with restricted speed limits in place," Steve Trigg says.

Steve Trigg wishes to remind people to be vigilant around activities that can generate sparks during this very dry fire season, and reminds people that a simple spark can have devastating impacts on people, property and the environment, as well as pets and livestock.

