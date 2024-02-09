Queen Charlotte Drive Closures Paused

Due to machinery breakdown, planned daytime construction closures on Queen Charlotte Drive, near Cullen Point, Mahakipawa Hill will not be in place from today to Monday 12 February.

The closures are planned to restart on Tuesday 13 February and will last for two to three weeks.

“It is very unfortunate that on day one of the closures the machinery has failed and we need to pause the work,” said Council’s Transport Recovery Advisor Steve Murrin.

When the closures resume, the road will be closed approximately 1.8km from the SH6/Havelock turnoff, on weekdays from 9am until 3pm with hourly openings, on the hour, to let waiting traffic through.

The closures are planned for the first phase of the construction of a mechanically stabilised earth wall, along with associated drainage upgrades.

Outside of the closure period, the site will remain under stop/go traffic management.

Multiple other recovery works sites are operating on Queen Charlotte Drive, between Cullen Point and Shakespeare Bay, under stop/go traffic management, and delays are expected.

Sealing works are also planned from Friday 23 February to Wednesday 28 February, excluding Sunday 25 February.

Road users are warned of increased truck movements and encouraged to plan ahead for delays or to use the SH1/SH6 inland route during this period, where possible.

