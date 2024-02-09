Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Accessible Car Parking And Cycle Parks Assured

Friday, 9 February 2024, 12:39 pm
Press Release: Kapiti Coast District Council

Kāpiti Coast District Council is making changes to the district plan to ensure accessible car parking for people with mobility permits and cycle parking will continue to be provided in new developments.

Central government direction on urban development that came into effect in February 2022 unintentionally removed accessible car parking and cycle parking requirements for new developments. After consulting on the required plan change, Council planners worked directly with the submitters, including a developer and disability advisory group, to fix the oversight without the need or expense of further formal hearings.

Council district planning manager Jason Holland says the small number of submitters and their willingness to work constructively with Council streamlined the process for a very good result.

“Accessible car parks are important for ensuring access to places and services for people who have restricted mobility, while cycle parks support cycling as a climate-friendly transport option for many people in our district.”

Councillors have green lit the changes which will come into effect on 14 February.

