Auckland’s Northwest Ready To Embrace Rapid Transit

A recently published summary of community feedback on a rapid transit corridor in Auckland along SH16 from Brigham Creek to the city centre shows strong support for fast, reliable and efficient public transport in the city, says NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA).

“A strong majority of 93% of people who provided feedback to NZTA last year expressed their support for rapid transit along SH16, demonstrating a clear desire among Aucklanders for fast and reliable public transport connections in the northwest,” says Regional Manager System Design, Randhir Karma.

“Rapid transit has become increasingly popular following the opening of the Northern Busway in 2008, with passenger growth that now exceeds that of both the rail network and the rest of the bus network. NZTA is currently investigating rapid transit options along the corridor for what would be a transformational project for the northwest and Auckland.”

The rapid transit investigations follow Auckland Transport’s recent launch of a Western Express (WX1) service, which uses new and extended bus shoulder lanes along SH16 and stopping at interim stations at Westgate and the motorway interchanges at Lincoln Road and Te Atatū.

“While the new WX1 service is an improvement, it also reinforces the need for faster and more reliable rapid transit on a dedicated corridor along SH16,” Mr Karma says.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

NZTA plans to engage with communities in the coming months to update people on their investigations into a rapid transit solution for the growing northwest.

Plan ahead for a safe, enjoyable journey. Keep up to date with:

· Traffic updates: journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic

Facebook: facebook.com/TransportAgency

Twitter: twitter.com/WakaKotahi_news

Journey planner: journeys.nzta.govt.nz

Phone: 0800 4 HIGHWAYS (0800 44 44 49)

© Scoop Media

