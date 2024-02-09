Final Update - Onehunga Industrial Fire

Fire and Emergency New Zealand has handed the site of the industrial fire in Onehunga back to the owner.

Two fire trucks spent the morning checking for, and dampening down, hotspots, but once this was completed around lunchtime, the crews left the scene.

Victoria St has been re-opened to the public. Fire and Emergency thanks the public for their patience and consideration while this road has been closed.

Fire investigators have been on the scene today continuing their investigations.

