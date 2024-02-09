Lee Valley Fire Update #9

Firefighters have established the 1.2-kilometre
containment line at the Lee Valley fire.
Incident
Controller Steve Trigg says the hard work of the crews in
tough conditions had paid off.
"We have a satisfactory
containment line in and we’ve been able to give residents
of evacuated homes restricted access to their
properties.
"This is a big step, but we still have a
lot of work ahead of us to extinguish this
fire."
Crews will monitor the fire ground overnight,
with more firefighters and helicopters back in operation
tomorrow as extinguishment work continues.
The
investigation is ongoing, however suspicious causes have
been eliminated.
With more sunshine and warm weather
ahead for the next week, it’s again an important reminder
to be vigilant around activities that can generate sparks
during this very dry fire season, and that a simple spark
can have devastating impacts on people, property and the
environment, as well as pets and livestock.
This will
be the final update for the day unless significant
developments occur. The next update is expected to be
mid-morning on
Saturday.
