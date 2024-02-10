Clarification: Warkworth Fatal Crash

Police are issuing a clarification on the name release issued for a fatal crash near Warkworth on 2 February 2024.

The release earlier this week should have named the victim as Ben Scott Petrie, aged 22.

Ben was originally from Avonhead in Christchurch, not Kaipara Flats as previously released.

